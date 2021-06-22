HOSPICES used by children in north and mid Essex are a ‘lifeline’ which is ‘needed now more than ever’, according to a member of the royal family.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices support young people with life-threatening conditions across the region, including those living in Essex.

The organisation also boasts charity shops in the likes of Clacton, Harwich, Halstead, and Colchester where essential funding is raised.

The group of hospice facilities, in addition to others in the UK, has now been praised by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the Royal Patron of EACH.

In a message to mark Children’s Hospice Week, which runs until Sunday, Kate Middleton said: “Children’s hospices are a lifeline, and I have been privileged to see first-hand the remarkable work they do.

“They give families the care and time they need to make treasured life-long memories - the chance to be parents, not carers.

“Vitally, they are also there when it is time to say goodbye, making sure a family has privacy and dignity so they can grieve together, and are able to receive support for as long as they need it.”

The Duchess became a Royal Patron for EACH in 2012 and has since released a series of positive messages and made a variety of visits.

Shortly after joining forces with the charity, for example, she gave a speech at the Treehouse, where dozens of youngsters, including those from north Essex, are cared for by dedicated staff.

The open letter from the Duchess, 39, who has three children, comes after a turbulent year for the charity which saw its vital fundraising events cancelled.

The coronavirus pandemic also severely hindered the ability of community and corporate supporters to raise money and its shops, had to close for 30 weeks.

Phil Gormley, EACH chief executive, said: “The pandemic has created some significant challenges, but we’re genuinely confident of being able to innovate, expand and develop our service in future.

“I am extremely grateful to the Duchess for her active support and advocacy, which is deeply appreciated and valued by both our families and staff.”

To read the Duchess’s letter in full visit each.org.uk.