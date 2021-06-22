These are the most dangerous areas across Clacton and Frinton for young drivers.
An interactive map shows you where ‘fatal’, ‘serious’ and ‘slight’ accidents have happened in your area by using the latest police and government data.
Crash Map shows there were 153 crashes involving young drivers happened in and around Clacton from 2015 to 2020.
There were ten crashes reported on the A133, including one serious crash.
There were also five crashes reported on Skelmersdale Road.
There were 23 crashes recorded in the Frinton, Walton and Kirby area.
This included eight crashes on Thorpe Road with one considered to be serious.
Michelle Harrington, road safety manager at RoSPA, said: “Drivers aged 17 to 24 make up just seven per cent of UK licence holders, yet are involved in around one in four of all crashes that result in someone being killed or seriously injured.
“This is largely due to inexperience, so it’s vital that young people’s learning experiences on the road are as extensive and involved as possible.”