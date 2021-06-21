A POPULAR event loved by green-fingered residents will return this year, in spite of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions being delayed.

The Frinton Open Gardens event sees residents living in the area open up their green spaces to visiting members of the public.

The unique occasion is used to fundraise for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Walton and Frinton lifeboat station.

Due to lockdown restrictions now remaining in place for longer than expected the event had been thrown into doubt.

With the relevant regulations and rules in place, however, the organisers are determined to ensure it still goes ahead.

In total, there will be nine private gardens open for the public to view and visitors will also be treated to other attractions such as craft stalls and a plant sale.

There will also be bee husbandry demonstrations and refreshments available on the day to ensure garden-lovers remain fed and hydrated.

A spokesman for Frinton Open Gardens said: “The gardeners have been working hard so we did not want to disappoint them by cancelling.

“The event is going ahead within the regulations but it will mean we need to limit numbers in each garden according to social distancing rules.

“We ask the public to bear with us and comply with the rules.”

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm this Saturday and tickets will cost £5 per adult, which gives visitors access to all the gardens for the day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Caxtons, Fleurette or Smiths Newsagents in Connaught Avenue or on the day from several of the gardens.

For more information about Frinton Open Gardens head to frintongardens.wixsite.com/open.