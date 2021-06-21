A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of rape following reports of a serious incident in a small seaside town.
Essex Police were called to an address in Cliffs Road, Dovercourt, on Sunday, after being contacted by a woman who said she had been assaulted.
After attending the scene a 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape before being released on bail until July 15.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing police officers and a forensic team station outside and inside the property throughout the afternoon as they carried out investigations.
One resident, who lives in Dovercourt, says she grew instantly concerned after seeing the force and the specialist team entering the home.
Speaking anonymously she said: “As a member of the public as soon as you see forensics you feel concerned straight away.
“When I heard it may be attempted rape, it made me feel incredibly sad for the person involved and it is a surprise to hear this news in a community where I have grown up.
“The area feels otherwise safe, but at the same time sexual violence is still such a huge and devastating issue in our society.
“As a young woman I do not feel safe walking down the street as it is and this scary situation definitely adds to that.”