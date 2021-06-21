COUNCIL bosses have served notice on a charity and community groups that it will take back control of a community centre destroyed by arsonists.
Coppins Hall Community Centre, in Maldon Way, was targeted by arsonists on December 8 last year.
The beloved centre, which was home to baby and toddler groups, bingo, sports, health support groups, and youth and drama groups, is owned by Tendring Council but was run by the Coppins Hall Community Association.
Former ward councillor Andrew Pemberton said he was upset to hear the council will be taking back the property.
“This charity has been running for over 14 years” he said.
“They just received a cheeky little letter from the council saying they’re taking the property back.”
Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said notice was being served following the fire.
“We have served notice on the current users of Coppins Hall Community Centre while we make extensive repairs to the building following an arson attack,” he said.
“Arrangements for the use of the building have not been properly formalised for some years and the work to repair the building makes a sensible opportunity to resolve those issues too.
“Once the building work has been completed we will look to return the hall to community use.”
A joint investigation between the fire service and the police to find the cause of the fire was arson.