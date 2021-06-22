Millions of people nationwide and locally, have stayed home, abided by the rules and in many cases, have now had one or two vaccine jabs.
We have done our bit.
Tendring Council, who think they are acting for the good, have now pulled the rug from under the Air Show, scheduled for the last weekend in August (Gazette, June 15, “Clacton Airshow cancelled...but flypast planned”).
Why? It will be almost impossible to police or marshal the many thousands of people who, if the weather is good that weekend, will descend on Clacton to see the now advertised flypast.
Even Prof Chris Whitty has said we must learn to live with this virus, so why not let the air show go ahead?
The vaccine programme has forged ahead, we will all be in the open air and still in summertime, which we are also told, is the best time for dispelling this virus.
Please, let us enjoy this spectacle, create necessary wealth for the local economy and give everyone the chance to be outside, enjoying fresh air and some spectacular entertainment.
Mrs L Steven
Clacton