A TEENAGE cyclist was taken to hospital with a potentially serious injury following a crash involving a car.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to London Road, in Clacton, at about 8.30pm on Sunday.
Police officers arrived a short while later before closing a section of the road, leaving vehicles approaching St John’s roundabout from the town centre having to divert.
The emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of a bike and a car being involved in a collision not far from the roundabout.
The rider of the bike, a teenager, was subsequently taken to Colchester Hospital for further care after sustaining what could be a serious arm injury.
Essex Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them in order to help with their investigation.
A spokesman for the force said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and if you saw anything or have any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage we need you to contact us.”
To contact Essex Police call 101 and quote incident number 1126 of 20 June or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.