A TEENAGER has been charged with a string of drugs offences following an investigation into the sale of drugs in a coastal area.
Officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor team stopped a boy outside an address in Lavender Walk, Jaywick, last Friday afternoon.
The 16 year-old, from Southport in Merseyside, was initially arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The arrest came after an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the Clacton area by the force's specialist team, which tackles drugs and gang crime.
He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of heroin.
The teenager has also been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and is next due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
