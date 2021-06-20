CONCERNED residents were evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a suspected bomb which turned out to be just a metal object.
Police officers and firefighters were called to a semi-detached property in Wellesley Road, Clacton, at about 2.45pm on Friday June 18.
The emergency services had been told an object, believed to be an unexploded ordnance, had been found under the floorboards of a house.
Upon arrival officers and fire crews evacuated nearby properties and put in place a 100-metre road closure while investigations were carried out.
After being inspected by experts, however, it was eventually established the object was not a bomb and therefore posed no danger.
Following the three hour ordeal, the road was finally reopened to residents and drivers and the emergency services left the scene.
An Essex Fire Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters were called to Wellesley Road on Friday to reports of a suspected bomb found under floorboards of a house.
“On arrival, crews evacuated neighbouring properties of the semi-detached house and put in a 100m road closure while investigations were carried out.
“Crews left the scene in the care of the police at 5:40pm after investigations found the object was not a bomb and posed no threat.”