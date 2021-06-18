VACCINATIONS are being made available all over the weekend without the need for residents to book an appointment.
Clacton Hospital staff will be administering both first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers and workers at Colchester United's Community Stadium will also be doing the same throughout Sunday.
Residents will also be able to get a vaccine from a vaccination bus, which will be parked up at Sainsbury's, in Stanway, Colchester, from 10am to 4pm tomorrow.
The jabs will be available on a walk-in basis and no pre-booked appointment will be needed.