A FREE internet safety information session for parents is coming back to Tendring.
Giving advice on how to keep children safe online, from popular games such as Minecraft and Fortnite to appropriate media sources, the 2 Johns will also explore the effect lockdown has had on young people online.
Raising awareness of how criminals use the internet to groom and exploit children for gangs or inappropriate images, and how young people can form skewed world views, the session also gives practical tips on settings and how to keep them safe.
Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council's Cabinet Member for Partnerships, encouraged parents to sign up.
“The Two Johns have always been a very popular session, and we know from the feedback at previous events just how useful parents find them,” said Mrs McWilliams.
“Even if you have been to one of their sessions before, the 2 Johns update the content monthly – and more often – to make sure it reflects the changing risks and tactics being used by criminals online.”
The session will take place online, via Zoom, from 8-9.30pm on Thursday, 8 July, and is being organised by the Tendring Community Safety Partnership (CSP).
To sign up for free visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-online-roadshow-parents-event-tickets-159474475449.