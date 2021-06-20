Toby Carvery is giving away free breakfast, carvery or main meals to British military personnel to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day falls on Saturday, June 26 and the offer will run across 150 Toby Carvery restaurants across the UK.

The offer is open to all military personnel including serving troops, reserves, veterans and cadets.

To claim the special offer, all you have to do is download a voucher from the Toby Carvery app and present it in your local restaurant alongside military ID.

Toby Carvery have become well known for supporting British troops, this is the fifth time the carvery chain has supported UK military by saying thanks for all of their hard work.

In June 2019, more than 5,000 deployed to their local Toby Carvery to take advantage of the free meal on offer.

Martin Gosling, Brand Operations Director for Toby Carvery, said: “We are proud long-term supporters of the British Armed Forces and look forward to once again offering free meals to our nation’s troops, reserves, veterans and cadets on Armed Forces Day.

“This annual celebration of military personnel gives us the opportunity to show support for the brave men and women who represent the UK in the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force. We are incredibly proud to play our part in recognising their efforts, especially this year to thank them for their invaluable work throughout the pandemic.”

But Toby Carvery’s thanks to UK forces is valid all year round.

On top of the Armed Forces Day offer, it also offers a 20% discount to Defence Discount Service and Blue Light Card holders across all of its restaurants.

To download your Armed Forces Day voucher, book a table or find out more about the offer download the Toby Carvery app or visit the Toby Carvery website.