UNINSURED drivers were left having to “walk home in the rain” after specialist police officers seized their cars.
Essex Police’s Operational Support Unit was deployed in the Tendring area on Thursday evening.
Within just 45 minutes of patrolling around Clacton officers had stopped three separate vehicles for having no insurance.
The trio of cars was immediately seized and taken off the road and the drivers will now receive six points on their licences.
The illegal drivers, who had to “walk home in the rain on this occasion”, will also have to pay fines totalling more than £300.
The police team’s latest seizure comes days after its officers apprehended a Ford Focus in Jaywick for having fake number plates, no insurance, and no registered owner.