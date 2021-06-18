A £575,000 project to upgrade Clacton Leisure Centre will get underway this month.

The refurbishment will see the health suite and sauna improved, along with a revamp of the wet-side changing rooms at the Tendring Council-run centre.

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the investment would make a big difference.

“We know how popular the health suite is, and this refurbishment will hopefully entice even more people to use it,” he said.

“Similarly the pool changing rooms are well-used and due for an upgrade, and we’re confident people will love the new-look facilities when they are completed.

“Overall this refurbishment will provide a facility you would expect from a modern leisure centre, attract new members and casual users, and reduce maintenance costs.”

Funding was first agreed by the council in July 2019, subject to a business case being agreed, but due to Covid-19 the project was delayed.

It has since been confirmed, along with some additional funding, and forms part of the Back to Business programme.

Lexden Contracts will carry out the project in two phases.

Phase one, starting this month, will focus on the health suite and aims to be completed in August.

New showers will be fitted and five family changing rooms created, while the sauna will also be replaced.

The second phase will work on the wet-side changing rooms, to be completed by October.

This will see new flooring, lockers and cubicles fitted, more family changing rooms installed, and an extended vanity area.

Simon Bartholomew, managing director of Lexden Contracts, said: “We are pleased to be appointed for this extensive refurbishment of the leisure centre facilities to deliver the council’s vision for a more modern facility, enabling an enjoyable return to leisure for the people of Tendring.”

Clacton Leisure Centre will remain open throughout, with users asked to follow signs as some routes through the facility may be altered while works are ongoing.