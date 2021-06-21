A MAGICAL nanny descended from the clouds and gracefully landed on the seafront before enjoying a spot of afternoon tea with a pair of starstruck children.

Mary Poppins, from one of Disney’s most famous movies, was spotted at the Red Beach Hut of Walton-on-the-Naze on Monday.

The beloved character, played by actress Nicola Goodchild, was taking part in a filmed advertisement for the renowned seaside cabin.

Dressed in her Victorian-era get-up and holding her famous umbrella, she soon caught the eye of two children in a neighbouring beach hut.

The wide-eyed fans, named Ariana, 3, and Albie, 4, were then invited next door for afternoon tea by Mary Poppins and Kim Moore, who owns the Red Beach Hut.

Amanda Duncan, who is mum to Ariana and aunty to Albie, said: “My mum Heather booked myself and my brothers Kirk and Andy a beach hut for the day.

“When we arrived the lady in the next beach hut was filming Mary Poppins to advertise her beach hut, so the children were very excited to see Mary Poppins.

“The lady who owns the beach hut invited Ariana and Albie to join Mary Poppins for afternoon tea, which I thought was very nice of her.

“Mary Poppins was a big hit on the beach.”

In addition to the mysticism of their most recent visit and interaction with Mary Poppins, Walton always makes for a special trip for the Duncan family.

Amanda added: “My mum has lots of grandchildren and we have been going to Walton for many years, as my dad had a caravan.

“They sold it to buy a new Audi and he bought a flat in Walton but sadly died at the age of 59 from cancer.

“We had to sell the flat but we all still love going to Walton as a family as it was his favourite place to be, so it is emotional now.”