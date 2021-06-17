MORE volunteer stewards are urgently being sought to help support Covid-19 vaccination centres in Tendring.

NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for more people to help the NHS gives jabs to people at vaccine centres at Clacton Hospital and the Columbine Centre in Walton.

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now over 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

The East of England has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.

"There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.

"If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

People interested are being asked to go to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer.

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM.

Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

More than 50 million vaccines have already been delivered and work continues to vaccinate all adults, with 25 to 29 year olds recently added to the list.