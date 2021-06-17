A NEW spa facility and guest accommodation could be created in a historic kitchen garden at St Osyth Priory.

The Sargeant family, which owns the monument, want to create the spa facility in the Grade II-listed Victorian-era Walled Garden.

They said the application is an “essential element” of the family’s business plan to restore the site and its historic buildings, some which date back to the 12th Century.

The plans include the replacement of the north glasshouse for a spa and treatment facility, as well as the renewal of wooden gates and repairs to the listed structures, including landscaping the courtyard.

The proposal, which could create seven fulltime jobs, would also include the conversion of and single storey extension to existing bothy to form a holiday let, as well as two holiday lean-to let buildings.

A report said the aim is to gain consent for alternative beneficial uses for the walled kitchen garden while remaining sympathetic to their heritage value.

It said the move will assist in repairs and that the enhanced facility will attract tourists from further afield and in making the priory a significant leisure and tourism venue.

A report said: “The mid-19th Century walled kitchen garden is the last listed structure at the Priory site to have no designated used.

“It is in need of restoration and conservation to provide a sustainable and viable use that secures the long-term future and the old abbey site as a whole is in need of visitor facilities to fulfil the ambition of the owners to make it self-sustaining.

“It will not only provide treatment rooms and guest accommodation to supplement the proposed wedding and event space, but it will crucially provide a long-term, sustainable sue for this part of the estate.”

Last month, the priory submitted fresh plans to use the priory’s historic Darcy House as a wedding venue and event space, including bed suites for guests, along with the creation of a car park.

Previous plans to turn part of the 16th-century Grade II-listed Tithe Barn into a visitor centre with a shop, cafe and offices were approved in 2015 A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by July 29.