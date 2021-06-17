A VEHICLE was seized after police officers established it had been being driven around using fake number plates and without insurance.
Essex Police’s Operational Support Group was deployed to Tendring before identifying a suspicious looking vehicle while patrolling around Jaywick.
Officers soon realised it had fake number plates and further checks revealed the Ford Focus was being driven without insurance and no registered owner.
The vehicle was subsequently seized and taken off the road, but officers were unable to capture the driver on this occasion.