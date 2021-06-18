A COASTAL development first proposed more than four decades ago will boost employment and the local economy, it has been claimed.

The Colne Marina development, which was given the go-ahead for planning in 1976, will see 25 additional moorings added to Brightlingsea’s waterside.

Now in the public consultation stage, the Morgan Marine project will also see the existing 90 moorings re-formatted and improved, creating a fresh looking waterfront.

The marina design abuts the main channel in the Brightlingsea creek and the plans also incorporate a specially designed bunded pit that separates waste.

In total £40,000 has already been spent on removing wrecks of old vessels that have accumulated in the area which threatened to harm the local habitat.

The project will also see the installation of the Blackwater Estuary’s first ever Sea Bin designed to collect plastic waste, including micro plastics, and other floating rubbish.

In addition to improving the overall look of the waterfront and reinvigorating the Brightlingsea creek, the project is set to bring 10 new job opportunities to the town.

It is also expected to boost the local economy by attracting new visitors to the town, boosting retail, hospitality outlets, and other local businesses.

Graham Miller, managing director at Morgan Marine, said: “The Colne Marina has been a long time in the making and it is extremely exciting to see it finally coming to fruition.

“It will totally transform the look of the creek for the better, clean up the environment and bring an influx of new visitors to the town, which can only benefit everyone.

“It’s important to us to give people immediate access to consult with us on the project as it will have a hugely positive impact on Brightlingsea and the environment.

“We are looking to showcase some of the exciting plans at a public engagement event, which will take place during June or early July.”

Nicola Wren, a Brightlingsea resident, believes the Colne Marina development will be a welcome addition to the area.

She said: “Brightlingsea is very reliant on the seasonal tourism that it currently has, so this is really positive and exciting news for the town.

“We so often see housing applications passed for large estates but never see companies wanting to invest in our tourism infrastructure that the town thrives on.

“I have seen the importance of tourism to the town and it is of paramount importance we keep the Brightlingsea boating fraternity in the town.”

A date for the Colne Marina’s public engagement event will be announced soon.

For more information about the Colne Marina project visit morganmarine.com/colne-marina-the-project-and-faqs.

Any questions regarding the project and the public consultation should be emailed to colnemarina@morganmarine.com.