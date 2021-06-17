A SEASIDE bridal shop has adopted a colourful window display in celebration of equality, inclusivity, and diversity.
The Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique, in High Street, Walton, is now decorated with multi-coloured flowers to mark Pride Month, which is running throughout June.
The annual occasion sees the LGBTQ+ community celebrate across the globe by hosting numerous events to highlight the influence LGBTQ+ people have had.
It also serves to promote equality and the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.
The eye-catching window was designed and installed by florist Michelle Broom, of the Kirby Cross business, Occasions and Celebrations.
Maria Eastwood, 52, of Clacton, took over the Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique, which opened in 2018, last month.
She said: “Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique is celebrating Pride Month with this stunning window display.
“It was created by Occasions and Celebrations’ Michelle Broom, whose skill for forming picture-perfect floral displays is beautifully revealed here.
“It is a striking tribute to the love-is-love sentiment at the heart of Pride.”