A SEASIDE bridal shop has adopted a colourful window display in celebration of equality, inclusivity, and diversity.

The Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique, in High Street, Walton, is now decorated with multi-coloured flowers to mark Pride Month, which is running throughout June.

The annual occasion sees the LGBTQ+ community celebrate across the globe by hosting numerous events to highlight the influence LGBTQ+ people have had.

It also serves to promote equality and the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.

The eye-catching window was designed and installed by florist Michelle Broom, of the Kirby Cross business, Occasions and Celebrations.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Maria Eastwood, 52, of Clacton, took over the Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique, which opened in 2018, last month.

She said: “Amazing Grace Bridal Boutique is celebrating Pride Month with this stunning window display.

“It was created by Occasions and Celebrations’ Michelle Broom, whose skill for forming picture-perfect floral displays is beautifully revealed here.

“It is a striking tribute to the love-is-love sentiment at the heart of Pride.”