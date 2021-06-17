AN investigation has been launched by police officers after a young man was reportedly attacked in a coastal village.
Essex Police received reports a man had been assaulted in Broadway, Jaywick, at 9.15pm on June 8.
The victim, a man aged in his twenties, said he was attacked by another man, whose description has not been published.
A spokesman for Essex Police said the man did not suffer any injures as a result of the incident, but the force is investigating.
“No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing,” he added.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should submit a report online.
“You can also call us on 101 citing 42/108913/21 or information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
To submit information to Essex Police online visit at essex.police.uk.
