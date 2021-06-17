A COMMUNITY charity started by two young girls is hosting a light-hearted event for families and children later this summer.
Sonny’s Army, in Jaywick, has organised Jesse’s Teddy Bear Picnic Funday, which will take place on August 7 at Brookland Gardens.
The occasion will see coastal residents gather on the large green space for a spot of lunch and enjoy a range of fun activities.
The cost of attendance will be £3 per child, which will cover the cost of the lunch, and every child must be accompanied by a parent and encouraged to take a teddy.
Sonny’s Army was founded by Bobbie-Jean Cook, 13, and Destiny Hannam, 17, after their brother and nephew, Sonny-Lee Cook, 4, was born prematurely.
The dedicated duo have since helped families in a variety of ways who find themselves in a similar situation with seriously ill children.
To find out more visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.