AN amateur metal detectorist has saved the day yet again after hunting down a beachgoer’s lost wedding ring on Walton beach.

Colchester Institute carpentry and joinery lecturer Adam Ferguson, from Clacton, set up the Clacton Metal Detector Club last year.

He hit the headlines after reuniting Star Wars Rogue One and James Bond film Quantum of Solace actor Rufus Wright with his gold wedding band after he lost on Frinton beach last June.

But Adam has struck gold yet again with his metal detector, reuniting dad Stephen Reynolds with his lost wedding ring.

Happy - Stephen reunited with his wedding ring

Stephen, 38, originally from the Welsh Valleys, moved to Agar Road, in Walton, during the lockdown last year.

The former actor and workshop controller said: “I went for an evening swim with my boys, Eli and Jude, and stupidly forgot to take my ring off.

“I put my hands down to pretend to walk along on my arms and my hand went into the sand – when I pulled it out I saw the ring has been sucked off my finger.

“We desperately searched for it, but couldn’t find it.

“I thought that was it and it was gone for ever, but my wife Laura suggested contacting local metal detecting groups.

“Adam thankfully volunteered and we spent an evening hunting for it on Friday.

Found - Adam scooped up the ring on Walton beach

“He got me to stand in the area where I lost it and he used me as a marker – after about an hour I saw him scoop something up and he said he though he had it.

“He asked what it looked like and I said it was white gold with a inscription.

“He asked whether it was in Welsh and I said ‘yes’. I was chuffed to bits. I had felt like I had lost a finger.

“I’m very grateful to Adam. He didn’t want anything, but a donation to the local coastguard – but I insisted on buying him his favourite tipple as well.”

Adam said the ring is the sixth he has found following requests through social media, including finding a Colchester soldier’s regimental ring, which was lost in the River Stour while he was paddle boarding at Dedham.

Adam said: “It was lovely to get out there – it was a beautiful evening and great to help out a young family in a bit of distress. It was a great thing to find the ring for them.”