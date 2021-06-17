A RESIDENT has urged people to be more compassionate towards travellers after an encampment was spotted in a supermarket car park.

Earlier this week caravans and campervans reportedly pitched up outside the Asda Superstore, in Bull Hill Road, Clacton.

Publishing online, some shoppers have claimed seeing children running around the car park and regularly going in and out of the store.

The reaction to the travellers’ arrival has been largely cynical, but one resident, Cris Mallion, of Clacton, has since come out in defence of the group.

According to Cris, the family were enjoying the sun, playing some music, and drinking alcohol, like they would at a normal campsite.

After one of the children’s footballs ended up under his car, he briefly spoke with the family and struck up a rapport with them before heading inside to do his shopping.

A previous traveller encampment

The 28-year-old said: “I would say the experience was fairly pleasant and the atmosphere was calm and chilled out.

“It was not in my mind to approach them or make conversation but the car park was fairly busy so I headed to where I could see a lot of spaces.

“There happened to be a couple of caravans and six campervans there and I had no reason to fear leaving my cark there anymore than I would anywhere else.

“The kids’ football got trapped under my car so I grabbed it, did a couple of kick ups and passed it back to them.

“We replied back and forth for a minute and then I got friendly with the parents and we had a normal conversation about where they had travelled from and the weather.”

Cris, who says he comes from a long line of travellers himself, believes problems arise between travellers and local communities due to people’s preconceptions.

He says if residents could set aside the stereotypes they have of the travelling community then everyone would be more likely to live in harmony.

“It is not different to racism and people should not tar every traveller with the same brush,” added Cris.

“I come from travellers from my dad’s side, which I do not advertise because I think it can change people’s perception of you.

“We all say everyone is equal and should not be judged, but it seems to change when it comes to travellers.”

Asda has been contacted for comment.