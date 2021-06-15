A SCHOOL has appointed a new headteacher to “bring certainty” following a turbulent few weeks for teachers and students.

Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in both Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken, has recruited Teri-Leigh Jones as its new principal.

Officially taking charge in September for an initial 12-month period, Mrs Jones is likely to eventually be appointed on a more permanent basis.

She will work with the Academies Enterprise Trust’s director for Essex, Colin Sinclair, and David Lees, the executive headteacher of TTC and Clacton Coastal Academy.

Although in charge of both campuses, Mrs Jones will initially be based in Thorpe-le-Soken while Mr Lees will be based in Frinton, but she will both work across the two.

Former headteacher Michael Muldoon

Mrs Jones, who only became the headteacher at Witham’s Maltings Academy nine months ago, will be replacing previous principal Michael Muldoon.

Mr Muldoon, who has already left, had worked at Tendring Technology College for 12 years, of which the last five were spent as the head teacher.

He announced his departure “with a heavy heart” in May after claiming it was time for somebody new to lead the school through its next phase.

Speaking about her appointment Mrs Jones said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the staff, students and parents of Tendring Technology College.

“I have already received a very warm welcome for which I thank all.

“I have every confidence that TTC will continue to move from strength to strength and I am committed to ensuring the best possible experience for all students across both sites.”

David Hatchett, national director of secondary schools at AET, has also welcomed the appointment.

He added: “I’m delighted Teri-Leigh Jones has accepted the role. She is a superb teacher at heart and I know everyone will be inspired by her.

“I am confident under Mrs Jones and Mr Lees’ leadership, TTC will flourish.”

Mrs Jones’ new job comes just weeks after staff, parents and students at Tendring Technology College took part in strike action for three days.

Armed with placards and the support of both parents and students, they formed picket lines outside the school’s campuses.

The demonstrations were in protest of a proposed restructure which school staff believed would result in job cuts.

David Lees, who was recently made executive headteacher, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Tendring Technology College and my aim is to ensure that Tendring Technology College continues to be the excellent academy that its students and community deserve.

“It has been lovely in these first two weeks to meet both staff and students across the Thorpe and Frinton campus and to have the opportunity to see the strong learning in lessons.

“I know that this has been a very difficult time for everyone concerned with the academy, however I want to reassure everyone of my commitment to Tendring Technology College and its future. The students here deserve the very best.”