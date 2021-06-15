AN estate agent who has always harboured a desire to run his own agency has now launched a property business which will also help local charities.

Red Rock Estate and Property Management, located in Clacton, was founded in April this year by the experienced Stuart McGregor.

The hardworking father-of-three, who has not long welcomed a daughter, was encouraged to start the company following the recent housing boom.

The coronavirus pandemic initially shelved Stuart’s plans, but since the end of the first lockdown last July, the property market has gone from strength to strength.

Sensing there may not be a better time to start a business within the housing industry, Stuart decided to capitalise.

“From the moment I became an estate agent the desire inside grew to own and run my own agency, with a goal to do things differently,” he said.

“The housing market has grown from strength to strength which presented an opportunity that could not be ignored, there really is no time like the present.

“So with a strong housing market and sound words of advice from my father, Red Rock Estate Agency was born.

“Juggling a new born baby, two young children and launching a new business presented its challenges.

“But with the help of the team and the continued support from my amazing partner Gabby we’ve quickly grown and seen successes within the local area.”

Stuart first became an estate agent 11 years ago, initially joining a corporate agent in Clacton as a trainee negotiator before progressing through the ranks.

Over the last decade the award-winning estate agent says he has learned the importance of understanding people and putting them and their needs first.

He has also come to realise how vital the town’s community is, and, in addition to wanting to run a successful business, also wants to give back to good causes.

He added: “Whilst being a successful business matters, we should aim to be a brilliant business - brilliant at giving back to our local community.

“As estate agents we expect so much from the local community, but I strongly believe we should give back.

“The Red Rock Foundation allows us to support local charities, organisations and groups by way of funding or support by us dedicating our time to a worthy cause.

“Our foundation has big plans for the future which will grow in line with our estate agency business.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/RedRockEstateAgency.