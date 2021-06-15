A SERVICE to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War has been held at Clacton War Memorial.
First set up by previous Clacton Royal British Legion Parade Marshall Jamie Robinson for the 30th anniversary, the service on Monday was led by Reverend David Lower and included the Last Post.
There was also a reading by Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray, and the laying of wreaths.
Roll-calls were also read out listing those from the Royal Marines and the Scots Guards who died during the conflict.
Standard bearers and veterans from different branches of the Armed Forces, including some with the South Atlantic Medal – awarded to those who served in the Falklands War – attended the service.
Mr Bray said it was a sombre occasion.
“It is fitting that we remember and commemorate the sacrifice made by those across the branches of our Armed Forces, Merchant Navy and civilians during the conflict, we pay tribute to their dedication.
“I would also like to thank Floyd Davis for an excellent rendition of both the Last Post and the National Anthem during the service."
Also in attendance were Chris Amos, the council's Armed Forces Champion, and Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Branch of the Royal British Legion.