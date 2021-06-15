A YOUNG boy was reportedly robbed by a teenage girl carrying a large baby Yoda toy before being physically attacked in Clacton.
Essex Police officers were called to the Upper Promenade in Marine Parade West between The Roof Terrace and Agate Road at about 6.25pm on June 10.
It was reported a 14-year-old boy had been approached by a girl from behind who grabbed a chain from his neck before a teenage boy assaulted him.
The girl has been described as carrying a large baby Yoda toy at the time of the attack and the pair were accompanied by another teenager on a red and white bike.
Essex Police is urging anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV or dash cam footage to contact 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/110361/21.
Alternatively information can be submitted online at essex.police.uk or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.