SEVEN car parks within Tendring have been granted a special safety accreditation as part of an award scheme.
The facilities have been awarded the Safer Parking Award Scheme Park Mark from the British Parking Association to recognise the spots.
A sign of safety, it means each car park has passed an assessment relating to the quality of lighting, cleanliness, security measures and quality management.
The car parks which have received the award in the 2021 phase one review are Elm Grove and Agate Road, in Clacton, Ipswich Road, Holland, and Wellington Road, Harwich.
Car parks also recognised are Jaywick Beach, Walton High Street and Tower Street, in Brightlingsea.
Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for car parks, said the award is a sign of quality.
“Having the Park Mark means residents and visitors can use our car parks with confidence, knowing they are well looked after,” Mr Talbot said.
“I am really pleased – but not surprised – that we have received these awards, and my thanks go to our parking services team for the hard work they give to maintain such a high standard in our facilities.”