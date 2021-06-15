RESCUE teams were rushed to the aid of a swimmer who had suffered a medical emergency while out at sea.

The casualty was taken to Colchester Hospital after having a fit while swimming and likely inhaling water as a result.

The incident left the individual at risk of secondary drowning at just after 3pm on Monday.

Walton and Holbrook’s respective coastguard rescue teams attended the scene near Cliff Park, Dovercourt, and were assisted by paramedics.

A spokesman for Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Coastguard teams were first on scene, however the casualty and their family had relocated from the last known position.

“With a bit of detective work we were able to locate them and discovered they were already in the hands of the community first responders and were shortly joined by paramedics.

“Coastguard teams were then stood down.

“Given the casualty was reported to have likely inhaled water, their family was given information of what to look out for with secondary drowning.

“Secondary drowning, or delayed drowning, occurs when a person inhales even a small amount of water into their lungs. Anytime a liquid gets into the lungs, it can cause inflammation and irritation, which makes breathing difficult - it can even be fatal.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called shortly before 3pm yesterday with reports of a person with a medical emergency near Cliff Park, Dovercourt.

“We sent a community first responder and an ambulance.

“One person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care.”