A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and making threats to kill following an incident in Clacton
Police were called to an incident in Mendlesham Close at around 11am on May 24.
A 24 year-old man, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, threats to kill, and theft of a motor vehicle.
He is currently on bail until June 21.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw or has any CCTV or ring doorbell footage of an incident where it was reported a man was threatened in Clacton.
"We need anyone who saw what happened or may have captured it and the lead up to it on CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage to contact us."
Witnesses can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting crime reference number 42/97671/21.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.