A MAN was left injured after being attacked by a gang of knife-wielding burglars at his home in Clacton.

The four men forced their way into the property in Alton Road on Monday night.

The victim was assaulted and other people in the house were threatened with the knife.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: Officers are progressing their investigation after an aggravated burglary in Alton Road.

“A man was injured inside his home shortly before 10.45pm.

Scene - Alton Road, Clacton

“Four white men with northern accents forced entry to the property and assaulted the man, and threatened the other occupants with a knife.

“At this stage, we do not believe that anything was taken.

“At least one of the men is then believed to have headed in the direction of the Pier on foot.

“We have descriptions of two of the men. The first is described as being of a stocky build, and wore a white and blue polo neck striped t-shirt. He is believed to have been wearing jeans.

“The second man is believed to have been wearing a black bomber-style coat.

“In the distress of the incident, the victims were unable to recall details about the other two men.

“We would urge anyone in the local area to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they can assist with our investigation.

“Similarly, if you live nearby and heard or saw anything suspicious, please get in touch.”

Witnesses are urged to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/114330/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.