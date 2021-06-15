AN inspiring young boy who was diagnosed with cancer is hoping to help other children in his situation by documenting his journey.

Harrison Boyd, 13, was taken to hospital by his mum Tanya Boyd, 39, from Clacton, after he started to feel unwell earlier this year.

After several tests, two tumours were discovered in his spine and lung and he was initially diagnosed with an undifferentiated sarcoma.

However, five months later, in May, Harrison’s diagnosis was revised and he was instead told he had a rarer form of cancer called NUT carcinoma.

The doctor’s verdict shattered the schoolboy’s family, changed their lives in an instant, and devastated his younger brother Henley, 4, and mum Tanya.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” added Tanya.

“Harrison now can’t walk due to the tumours on his spine compressing his spinal cord.

“Before all this my child was a very well and able boy.

“Our home is now not suitable due to Harrison’s needs, so now we are on the hunt for a new home.

“It is a struggle and nothing is going to happen quickly, so we are just stuck and residents at a hospital.

“Our lives have changed way, way more than people think.”

Since his damning diagnosis positive Harrison has started documenting his journey on social media in a bid to help other children who also find themselves battling cancer.

He has amassed a healthy following and his videos regularly garner hundreds of views.

In the eyes of his mum, those whose who know him, and those who do not, Harrison is now somewhat of a role model.

“Harrison decided to document his journey to help other kids in his situation🥺 and it’s an outlet for him as well,” added Tanya.

“He always thinks of others my boy, he is an amazing young man.”

Tanya’s friend Sarah Shea-sexton has now launched a fundraiser to support Harrison and his family.

The campaign initially set out to raise £1,000 but the total is currently sitting at nearly double the target after the community rallied round.

“Unbelievably, despite this heartbreaking diagnosis, Tanya remains kind, caring, bubbly, funny, friendly and still sparkles,” added Sarah.

“Harrison at just 13-years-old, despite being aware of his diagnosis and prognosis, is proving to be an absolute super-hero and role model for absolutely everyone.

“This family really is one in a million and the love between them is unconditional.

“We want to help relieve some of the financial strains that are placed on this family during this terrible time

“If we could relieve some of this pressure I know the family will be incredibly grateful.”

Young Harrison is now enduring chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Tanya added: “It is heart-warming and overwhelming to know we have so much support from people we do not even know.

“Harrison responded to his first line of chemotherapy which is great, and now he is now on his sixth treatment.

“He is amazing and his determination is inspirational. His body is putting up the fight of its life and he does not even know it.

"He has positivity in his soul and carries on each day fighting and smiling.

"I am very proud to call him my son."

Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-shea-sexton-2.