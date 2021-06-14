VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews came to the aid of a lone sailor after his yacht became stranded off Walton.
Walton and Frinton RNLI were called to the aid of the sailor by Dover Coastguard after he was spotted in difficulty on Thursday at 9am.
His ten-metre yacht became stranded just off the Naze area after becoming entangled in fishing gear.
Once on scene the crew of the all-weather lifeboat Irene Muriel Rees used their equipment to help remove the lines from the yacht’s rudder.
Having established that no damage had been sustained the lifeboat returned to her berth at Walton Pier and the yacht continued on its journey south to Brightlingsea.
Volunteer crew member Miranda Rayner said: "The gentleman on the yacht had made attempts to free himself from the fishing gear but with the tide running it proved impossible.
"We were able to take the weight off the lines and untangle the ropes which had become wrapped around the yacht’s rudder.
"Happily the yacht had been under sail when it became entangled so the propeller was clear.
"With no damage sustained the yacht was able to continue on its way without further assistance."