THE identity of a mother who tragically died in a devastating caravan blaze has now been revealed following an inquest opening.

Lynn Carol Crickmar-Owens, 60, was discovered in a fire damaged caravan at Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton on May 31.

Following a post mortem examination on June 3, the Rainham resident’s cause of death has now been revealed as asphyxia by smoke.

During an inquest opening held at Seax House on Thursday, the coroner confirmed Ms Crickmar-Owens had been pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The results of the toxicological tests are still yet to be concluded, so proceedings have been adjourned until October 27.

Since the inferno police officers have confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious and the fire service has ruled the cause of the blaze as accidental.

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley had been called to the Highfield Grange Holiday Park on what should have been a carefree Bank Holiday Monday.

After arriving shortly before 10am, the three crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.

The all-engulfing fireball was extinguished by 10.30am and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene and a cordon was put in place around the damaged caravan.

Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and remained under observation.

Following the horrific incident a sombre atmosphere could be felt throughout the park.

One elderly couple, whose lodge was just metres from the fire, said: “There were people shouting and then all we could see were flames that were 15ft high - they were above all the other vans.

“We heard explosions and time seemed to go so slowly.

“We were shocked and it really upset us because it shows you how quickly these caravans can go up.

“You think you are safe, but you are not really. There was nothing anyone could have done.”