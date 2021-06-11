POLICE officers partnered up with youth workers to raise awareness of exploitation and drug trafficking and provide support to those in need.
The Tendring Community Policing Team joined Essex County Council’s Youth Service at Clacton train station on Friday.
The two agencies spoke with commuters young and old about the extent to which young people are being taken advantage of by county lines gangs.
It is estimated about 10,000 children, some as young as 11, are being used to traffic drugs and 40 per cent of this activity occurs across the rail network.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “If you are worried a child is transporting drugs call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”