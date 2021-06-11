AN animal safe haven has welcomed a gorgeous new horse into its family – and one of the facility’s stalwart stallions has already fallen head of hooves.

Millie the horse is now being taken care of at The Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, following the death of her owner.

The beautiful mare’s new home has nurtured more than 30 horses, ponies, cows, and a variety of other species for roughly 27 years.

Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, but never shies away from taking in an animal in need.

Millie has already left an impression on one of the sanctuary’s other horses, George, who once had an eye problem similar to the one his new friend is now battling.

A spokesman for the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary said: “We would like to introduce you to Millie.

“Millie's owner sadly passed away and we have offered her a home with us.

“Unfortunately, she has an ongoing eye condition like George had, but we are hoping it will not have flare ups like poor George did until he had his eye removed.

“Welcome to your new home Millie. George is obviously smitten with you.”

To find out more about the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.