A SOCIAL group specifically for war and army veterans is due to hold its next event later this month.
The Veterans Breakfast Club was founded in Clacton eight years ago by Linda Hazelton and her husband David Bye.
73-year-old David served in the Royal Navy for 16 years.
The meet-ups see military personnel and their families treated to a free full English breakfast two times a month.
David and Linda also hold fish and chips and pie and mash nights and invite visitors to speak to the group's members.
The next event will be held at St John's Community Hall on June 29, ahead of the group’s fish and chip supper on July 15.
To find out more information contact Dave Bye on 07960052590.