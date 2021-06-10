AN assemble of fairy tale characters will embark on a lengthy walk on Sunday in aid of a vital charity close to all of their hearts.

Anne Haslam, 50, of Brightlingsea, will stroll from the coastal town’s Vines Bistro to the Plough, in Great Bentley, and back again while dressed as Snow White.

She will be joined by her dwarfs, Mel Thomson, Lauren Harrison, Skye Rutter-Collins, Luke Farrell, Rachel Olley, Lynda McGroarty, and Karen Robinson.

The landlady, who runs the Freemasons Arms, in Sydney Street, will also be accompanied on the 8.4-mile roundtrip by her charming prince, Dan Hindley.

The charity walk is being held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and the group has already impressively raised more than £1,400.

“We will be going on the main road so we can hopefully get a few toots from the drivers,” added Anne.

“There has not been much preparation but some of the group have been going on more walks, but I have been making all the props and costumes.

“Usually, during fancy dress nights in the pub, I am always the stupid character and the clown, so this time I said I wanted to be the one in the pretty dress.

“It has been really good so far and everyone has been putting down their reasons for donating, so it is for a cause which is close to people’s hearts.”

Everyone taking part in the fundraising saunter has in some way been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

Anne was inspired to tackle the walk in light of her mum Sue Brooks’ ongoing battle with dementia, following her diagnosis shortly before the first lockdown.

The 83-year-old, who once served in the Navy, is now living at Oaklands Care Home, in Brightlingsea, where she is cared for by specialists.

Anne added: “My mum was the most independent, strong-willed and strongheaded woman on the planet.

“She has never had a proper illness which has put her down, but this has really taken her. It is amusing at times but it is also very sad how she can be so distant.

“Since her diagnosis I have realised how many more people dementia affects, such as my friends whose parents have it and I did not know.

“Everyone who is doing the walk does have a connection with dementia, so we are going to go all out for this.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/swsd2021