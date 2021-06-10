A YOUNG author whose debut novel has been frequently selling out is hosting a book signing next month in a seaside town.
Victoria Fenn, 36, lived in Clacton for 30 years and the coastal area is still very much home for all of her immediately family members.
On July 3 she will be returning to the town for an event at the Makai Café in Marine Parade East which will run for two hours from 1.30pm.
Victoria, who was diagnosed with endometriosis but managed to give birth to her miracle baby boy, Hudson, will be signing copies of her book 12 Months To I Do.
Her debut paperback documents the countdown to a bride’s wedding day but also explores her dark past.
Victoria Fenn’s 12 Months To I Do is available now from online and physical book retailers.