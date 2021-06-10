THREE drivers were slapped with speeding tickets while another was reported for careless driving after being caught by eagled-eyed police officers.
Essex Police Tendring’s Community Policing Team and the Special Constabulary conducted speed checks in Kings Parade in Holland-on-Sea on Tuesday.
The officers also monitored drivers travelling through Little Clacton Road, in Great Holland, during their day of speed checking.
In total three drivers were issued tickets for speeds varying between 39mph and 43mph in a 30mph limit zone, while another driver was reported for careless driving.
Anyone who is experience persistent issues with speeding in their area is ask to report it online at essex.police.uk.
