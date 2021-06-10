A FOURTH murder suspect is due to appear in court next month alongside three other co-defendants ahead of a trial later this year.
Charlie Whittaker, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, has been charged with murder and two counts of actual bodily harm after being arrested in Kent.
The 23-year-old appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 7 where no pleas were taken and is next due to appear at the court on July 5 for a pre-trial hearing.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, is also due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 5 charged with murder and two counts of ABH.
Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, and 20-year-old Demi Cole, of Beach Way, Jaywick are also due to appear at the court on July 5 charged with murder.
Stanley has also been charged with two counts of ABH and Cole with criminal damage and ABH.
All four suspects have been charged in connection with the death of Michelle Cooper, who died in hospital on April 25.
The 40-year-old had suffered serious head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, two days before.
The trial will begin on November 29.