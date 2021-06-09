AN immersive theatrical experience has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a charity dedicated to helping veteran war heroes and their families.

Wizard of Oz in the Woods was a woodland walk on which children and families embarked on an enchanting trek through the ancient Crow Lane, in Weeley.

The engaging and magical show, hosted at popular venue The House, starred local actors, actresses, and young performers looking to gain experience entertaining an audience.

Throughout the hour-long walk guests young and old enjoyed all the pantomime fun and smiles associated with a stage show.

They were also encouraged to help create The House’s very own Poppy Lane in aid of The Royal British Legion by buying a poppy.

In total the event and its generous guests raised £472 for the organisation.

Alison Messenger, director at The House, said: “We would like to share our sincere thanks to everyone who has visited us.

“The beauty of our outdoor space has been injected with life beyond our imagination and it has been joyous to see young kids interested in performing arts flourish, gain confidence and experience.

“We cannot thank everyone enough who has visited and supported us, as well as supporting the Royal British Legion.

“We have a summer of events still to be announced so will continue to share the smiles and opportunities, as well as supporting our chosen charities.

“We would also like to thank Joe Meloy from Page to Panto who has injected more smiles along the way and the whole team.”

To keep up to date with future events at The House, visit thehousethevenue.co.uk.