FESTIVAL-GOERS are encouraged to share their memories of a historic music event with drama students who plan to stage an anniversary performance.
The Weeley Festival took place across the August bank holiday weekend of 1971 and has since gone down in rock music folklore.
It was organised by the Clacton Round Table as a charity fundraising event and was only meant to accommodate roughly 5,000 people.
Advance ticket sales, however, soon surpassed 100,000 following the cancellation of the now annual Isle of Wight Music Festival and it is now believed as many as 150,000 music fans attended.
Legendary acts such as Status Quo, T-Rex and the Faces performed at the event and fights famously broke out between Hells Angels and stall-holders.
Music lovers who attended the event are now being asked to share their memories with drama students at Clacton County High School and the Harwich and Dovercourt High School.
Led by directors and drama teachers David Garlick and Sarah Cooper, a group of young budding actors will turn the research into a play to mark the festival's 50th anniversary.
Festival-goers are asked to send in everything from photos and ticket stubs to first-person accounts of their experience which could help the performing pupils shape their show.
If you would like to send in your memories or any information from your time at the Weeley Festival email weeleyfestivalproject@gmail.com