PICTURES show the scene of an assault which left a man fighting for his life in hospital.
Essex Police were called to Braintree Road, the B1018, shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (June 7) following reports of a group of men exiting several vehicles and attacking each other with weapons.
Six people are currently in custody after officers acted swiftly following the incident.
The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital with life-threatening head injuries.
Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French, of Braintree and Uttlesford's Community Policing Team said: “This is an appalling incident and has left a man in hospital fighting for his life.
“Thankfully, incidents with this level of violence are rare in this town, but I understand this will cause great concern to the local community. My officers will remain a visible presence in the area today, so if you see them patrolling or on a cordon, please stop and speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.
“As you can see from these photos, a lot goes into an investigation, especially in its early hours. Whether that’s public reassurance, protecting the scene, or gathering evidence, we need all these pieces to come together quickly.
“I know this can cause some disruption, particularly when the location is central, so I’d once again like to thank the people of Witham for being so understanding."
