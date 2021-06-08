AN exciting piece of history has been uncovered at a former Second World War aerodrome.
A glider squadron’s offices have been revealed at the proposed incinerator site on the disused airfield in Rivenhall.
After decades of being hidden beneath thick undergrowth, the offices are now visible and can be accessed for the first time in years.
Waste management company Indaver has begun clearing and preparing the area for site development works.
During that time, the company says it has uncovered many historical features at the site.
Inside the building is the office of a Captain Powell, of 33 Flight Command.
The information on his door, reveals that he was part of the Glider Pilot Regiment, a British Army regiment.
Indaver’s research suggests the officer could be Kenneth Walter Powell, who was born on February 23, 1920.
Capt Powell was commissioned into the Royal Norfolk Regiment in April 1943 before being transferred to the Glider Pilot Regiment in November.
By September 1944, he was a section commander, believed to to be the position he held while using the office found in Rivenhall.
According to records, Captain Kenneth Walter Powell lived to the age of 82.
His door is set to be removed and preserved so that his memory can be honoured in a planned onsite museum.