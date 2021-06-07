OLLY Murs is joining forces with close friends and family of Caroline Flack to raise money for Samaritans in memory of the late Love Island presenter.
The group, led by Flack's former personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, will climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in a bid to raise awareness and funds for the suicide prevention charity.
Love Island presenter Flack took her own life at the age of 40, on February 15 2020.
In addition to close family, Witham popstar Murs, who worked alongside Flack on The X Factor, stylists Lou Teasdale and Nana Acheampong and close friend Mollie Grosberg will also join the walk
The group will trek 12 hours each day across the Lake District and scale England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike.
So far the group have raised a total of £2,777.
Hi guys, I'll be taking part in #Climb4Caroline in memory of Cazza this weekend. A few of us will be trekking 24 peaks in 24 hours to help raise awareness and hopefully raise vital funds for leading suicide prevention charity @samaritans. More info https://t.co/i715SAFz0o 👍🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/POFK67609C— Olly Murs (@ollymurs) June 7, 2021
Flack’s family said in a statement: “Thank you to everyone taking part and to those at home who are supporting us. Good luck and thank you for taking the time to raise vital funds and awareness for Samaritans.”
Simmonds said: “I was Caroline’s personal trainer and good friend. I was devastated at the loss and still am.
“I know how much exercise helped Caroline with her mental health so I wanted to create a challenge where her family and friends can come together and do something powerful in her memory.
“Hopefully this challenge will raise awareness for others to seek support whilst also raising money for Samaritans.”
To donate search Climb4Caroline on justgiving.com.
Anyone in need of confidential emotional support can call Samaritans free on 116 123, or email them at jo@samaritans.org