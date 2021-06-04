AIRPORT bosses have slammed the decision to not add any countries to the green list.

On Thursday (June 3) Portugal was moved from the green list to the amber list following the Government’s update.

The decision to move the country, including Madeira and the Azores, follows increasing concern over the spread of Covid-19 variants, including a mutation of the Delta variant.

But CEO of Manchester Airport Group Charlie Cornish, which runs Stansted said, "international travel is being unfairly scapegoated", putting thousands of jobs on the line.

Mr Cornish added: "We were told the traffic light system would allow people to travel safely, with the right measures in place to manage risk for different countries.

"But it is now clear the Government doesn’t trust its own system.

"Low-risk destinations continue to be left off the green list despite clear evidence they are safe to visit. With case rates lower than the UK, we simply cannot understand why the likes of the Balearics, the Canaries and some Greek islands do not fall into that category.

“If we followed the approach being taken across Europe, lots of other countries – like the United States, Germany and Italy – would also be classed as green.

Read more:

In addition, seven counties were also added to the red list, with all changes to the travel lists due to come into effect at 4am on Tuesday 8 June.

The full list of additional countries added to the ‘red list’ includes Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.

While the number of green list countries remains low, the Government is urging the public not to travel to amber classified destinations due to the prevalence of Covid-19 variants and case rates being greater in these locations.

Mr Cornish said: “Instead, we’re stuck with a system that is clearly not fit for purpose and will deny people the opportunity to travel abroad safely this year.

"The lack of transparency is shocking and totally unacceptable. If the Government has information that supports its decisions, then it needs to publish it.

"We have repeatedly asked for this data, but we are being left in the dark about how it is making these choices, with no opportunity for scrutiny or challenge.

“That is not the way to go about limiting people’s freedoms and crippling the country’s travel and tourism sectors.

"With so much at stake, we need immediate transparency and urgent action to make this system of travel restrictions fit for purpose.”