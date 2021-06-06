PAEDOPHILE hunters are always a hot topic of debate, with videos of snares shared widely online and on social media.
The paedophile groups often prove efficient but controversial, with police previously raising concerns over the rise of the vigilantes.
But new data has revealed how many charges Essex Police was able to make based off information and evidence provided by the hunters.
Results from a Freedom of Information requst show how last year, just one charge was made by officers in Essex.
This was down three from the year before.
Across the whole of 2020, Essex Police made 94 arrests in relation to online sexual offences relating to children.
This was down eight, from 102, the year before.