A FOURTH person has been charged in connection with the murder of a beloved mother.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Charlie Whittaker, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, in Kent on Wednesday night.
He has now been charged with murder and two counts of ABH and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
The charge is in connection with the death of Michelle Cooper, who died in hospital on April 25 after slipping into a coma.
The 40-year-old had suffered catastrophic head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, two days before.
Since then Essex Police officers have launched a murder investigation and three other people have already been charged with murder.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, who has also been charged with two counts of ABH, is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today.
Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, and 20 year-old Demi Cole, of Beach Way, Jaywick, are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 5.
In addition to murder, Stanley has also been charged with two counts of ABH and Cole with criminal damage and ABH.